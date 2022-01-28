Amy Schumer posts honest version of not my name trend

Amy Schumer posted an honest version of that “That’s Not My Name” trend targeted at her trolls. (Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Amy Schumer is using a popular social media trend to clap back at trolls.

The standup comedian and actress joined in on a new trend in which celebrities would post the names of the characters they portrayed to the tune of The Ting Tings’ 2008 song “That’s Not My Name.” Clueless star Alicia Silverstone kicked off the social media trend earlier this month, and soon celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Drew Barrymore joined in. Frozen star Idina Menzel even used the song to poke fun at John Travolta butchering her name at the Oscars.

While Schumer has plenty of characters she could list, such as Renee from I Feel Pretty and Emily from Snatched, she instead used the trend to list off some of the cruel names hurled at her by her haters. Those names included “c***,” “fat,” “ugly,” and “trash.”

“Joining my lady actor friends,” she captioned the post. “NOT MY NAME!”

Schumer’s followers loved the play on the trend, with one writing in the comments section, “The s*** women have to deal with… get it lady!!!” Another added, “I cant stand people who dare to say such things about other people. YOU ARE NONE OF THOSE ‘WORDS’ You are beautiful! I adore you! Stay amazing you gorgeous superwoman!”

This isn’t the first time that Schumer has joked about the online harassment she receives. In 2016, after receiving comments about her body on a beach photo, she shared the pic to Instagram along with the caption, “Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where’s the shame? It’s not there. It’s an illusion. When I look in the mirror I know who I am. I’m a great friend, sister, daughter and girlfriend. I’m a badass comic headlining arenas all over the world and making tv and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there and I’m fearless like you can be.”

That same year, she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, “A bunch of times throughout my career people have been like, ‘You’re too fat or just, I’ve been bullied. And what’s cool is, from being in the public eye for this long, is people — first of all, you build up a thicker skin from it and then you’re like, wait a minute, no. I look in the mirror, and I know who I am and I feel beautiful, and I feel strong and sexy. The people I think online trolling are in more pain than we can possibly imagine.”