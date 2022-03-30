Amy Schumer is ‘still triggered and traumatized’ by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Amy Schumer, who co-hosted the Oscars, is still processing the Will Smith slap.

“I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall,” she joked. “But for real. Still triggered and traumatized.”

The actress and comedian continued, “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith.”

She ended by writing, “I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I’m proud of myself and my co-hosts. But, yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Schumer hosted the show with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. She was changing out of her Spider-Man costume from a bit when the drama unfolded stemming from Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Rock said Jada could star in G.I. Jane 2 — apparently unaware that she has alopecia and has been dealing with hair loss.

Amy Schumer is still unpacking the Oscars night drama. (Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Will — who stormed the stage to slap Rock and then cursed him out from his seat — went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard and received a standing ovation from the audience, a who’s who of Hollywood. He then attended the Vanity Fair after-party, dancing to “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” for the crowd with his Oscar in hand.

The Fresh Prince star issued an apology on Monday, saying, in part, “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Jada posted Tuesday on Instagram Tuesday about “healing.”

Rock has not addressed the slap. However, pretty much everyone else has weighed in.

The Academy is conducting a formal review of the incident, which is expected to take several weeks.