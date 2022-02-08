Amy Schumer Falls for Michael Cera in Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’ Trailer

Six years since “Inside Amy Schumer” ended, the popular comedian is making her return to scripted television with Hulu’s “Life & Beth.”

Directed by, written by and starring Schumer, “Life and Beth” follows its titular character in two pivotal periods of her life: as a teenager, played by Violet Young, and as a successful wine distributor approaching 40, played by Schumer. When a sudden incident forces the adult Beth to reexamine whether she wants the life she built for herself, she begins to look back at her childhood in an attempt to discover how she became who she is and figure out who she wants to become.

In addition to Schumer and Young, Michael Cera portrays Beth’s love interest and farmer named John, and Michael Rapaport plays her father. The cast is rounded out by Yamaneika Saunders and Laura Benanti. Schumer will executive produce alongside Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul. Alexander Hammer serves as a consulting producer for the series, Emily Goldwyn as co-executive producer and Aimee Roth as co-producer. The series was produced by Endeavor Content

“It’s about so much,” Schumer said about the show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s really what I am thinking about every day, which is releasing your own shame and fear. Because of these early traumas, we arm ourselves, and it’s about letting go and trusting and how to let yourself figure out how to be happy.”

All 10 episodes of “Life & Beth” will debut on Hulu on March 18. Watch the full trailer below.

