Amy Schumer dresses like Kim Kardashian in Instagram post

Amy Schumer poses as a Kardashian in a new Instagram post. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Amy Schumer is taking her first step towards becoming an official member of the Kardashian clan.

On Tuesday, the comedian took the stage at Disney’s upfronts (an advertising-driven presentation of TV lineups) to present alongside Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, who recently launched Hulu reality series The Kardashians. Schumer, who stars on the Hulu series Life & Beth, sported a long blonde ponytail, dagger-like nails and square oversized sunglasses to complete her Kardashian transformation. In an Instagram post she shared Wednesday from the event, she wrote, “Kamy kardashian for a day! Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?! This was for the @hulu upfronts I got to present with 2 of my new family members @khloekardashian and @krisjenner.”

In a second photo she shared, the I Feel Pretty star looked decidedly less Kardashian-ified on the street, despite wearing the same ripped jeans and a brown crewneck tee. She joked that she was channeling a different reality star, writing in the caption, “In the 2nd photo I have legally transitioned to sign the bounty Hunter I guess.”

Schumer may not be an official Kardashian, but she has recently stepped into the famous family’s world. She appeared on the new Hulu series, in a scene in which she helped Kim Kardashian with her Saturday Night Live monologue. In the episode, Schumer suggested Kim cut a joke she made about her infamous sex tape with Ray J, telling the SKIMS mogul, “this moment in time … this piece of like, art or whatever, will live on.”

The tape, which was made public in 2007, was the focus of a storyline on The Kardashians when it came to light that someone was threatening the family with the release of more footage. Ultimately, Kim decided to stick to her intuition and kept the line in the monologue, deadpanning that her mom really should have told her that her “movie” was premiering.

Schumer doesn’t need to channel the Kardashians to feel confident in her own skin. The Trainwreck actress recently shared an Instagram post of herself sporting a black bodysuit, along with a caption about celebrating her body after undergoing multiple surgeries.

“C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo,” she began the Instagram caption. “This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let’s go. Who’s with me?”

