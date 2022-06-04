Amy Schumer ‘Didn’t Watch a Second of’ Johnny Depp Trial, Calls for ‘Ending Gun Violence’ Instead

Johnny Depp, Amy Schumer, Amber Heard

JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty; MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP/Getty

Amy Schumer is calling attention to an issue that’s very important to her.

The Emmy Award winner, 41, referenced the recent courtroom drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard while advocating for gun control Friday on Instagram, tagging Everytown for Gun Safety in the wake of last week’s Uvalde school shooting.

“FYI I did not watch a second of that trial,” Schumer wrote in a Notes app statement. “Can we maybe work on ending gun violence?”

The contentious defamation lawsuit Depp, 58, filed against ex-wife Heard, 36, culminated this week when the jury found both parties guilty of defamation. Depp was awarded $15 million (reduced to $10.35 million by the judge) after he won all three defamation claims over Heard’s 2018 op-ed her domestic abuse allegations against him. Heard was awarded $2 million after winning one of the three defamation claims in her countersuit.

Since last Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 21 people — including 19 students and two adults — President Joe Biden has spoken out about the attack, expressing his anger over the country’s ongoing gun violence.

The next day, he signed an executive order on policing and public safety and pushed for “commonsense gun reforms.”

“As a nation, I think we all must be there for them,” Biden, 79, said. “And we must ask: When in God’s name will we do what needs to be done to, if not completely stop, fundamentally change the amount of the carnage that goes on in this country?”

Biden renewed his plea this Thursday in a primetime address to the nation, calling on Congress to reinstate a nationwide assault weapons ban, in addition to other gun reform measures.

The shooter, who has been identified as Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos, 18, was found dead at the scene after abandoning his vehicle nearby and entering the school at around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Before arriving at the school, Ramos shot his grandmother at her residence, and she was subsequently airlifted to a hospital.

The school district in Uvalde has opened an official account with First State Bank of Uvalde to support Robb Elementary families affected by the tragedy. People can send checks through the mail (payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund”) or donate money through Zelle to [email protected]. People can also donate by calling 830-356-2273.