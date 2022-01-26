Forty-game Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider brought her winning streak to a close tonight, losing to challenger Rhone Talsma and taking home a total $1,382,800 in winnings.

Schneider’s run of 40 wins puts her in the No. 2 spot on the all-time consecutive victories list behind only Ken Jennings (74 wins). Schneider’s $1,382,800 is the fourth highest on the all-time regular season cash winnings list behind Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and Jennings ($2,520,700).

On tonight’s episode, Schneider lost to Talsma, a librarian from Chicago who finished in first place with a score of $29,600 to Schneider’s $19,600.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider in a statement following the contest. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”

Rhone Talsma

Jeopardy Productions Inc.



Added Schneider, “It’s really been an honor. To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

Talsma hit a key Daily Double late in today’s Double Jeopardy! round and responded correctly. Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Schneider led with a score of $27,600, while Talsma had $17,600, but in the Final Jeopardy! category – “Countries of the World” – Talsma responded correctly while Schneider couldn’t come up with a response.

Schneider will return for the Tournament of Champions this fall. Talsma will go up against two new challengers on Thursday’s show.

“I’m still in shock,” Talsma said. “This is my favorite show…I was so excited to be here and I just wanted to do my best. I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn’t think it was going to be me, so I’m thrilled.”