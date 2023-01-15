Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance

01/13/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Amy Robach is spotted for the first time with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes romance. The suspended GMA anchor appeared downcast as she met up with her ex on a New York City sidewalk to hand off the family dog to the 55 year old actor. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** [email protected] Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL [email protected] FOR FEES BEFORE USE

Amy Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue were captured meeting on the streets of New York City on Thursday.

Photos of the exes showed a downcast Robach handing off their shared family dog to Shue in what appeared to be an emotional exchange. In the images, Shue holds the little dog’s leash and stands a few feet away from his former partner, as they both engage in conversation outside on the sidewalk.

The photos come after GMA3 anchor Robach, 49, began a relationship with her co-host T.J. Holmes — which resulted in a Good Morning America-wide scandal as both of the anchors were still legally married when the news broke.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair had split from their spouses in August before they began a romance.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the source said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Since then, Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, has filed for divorce from the news anchor, 45.

Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie F. Lehman told PEOPLE in a statement: “T.J.’s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties’ daughter.”

Shue and Robach do not appear to have filed for divorce yet.

Both Robach and Holmes have also been temporarily removed from their on-air positions at GMA3 as ABC continues to investigate their relationship.

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE on Friday that the co-anchors “have not been terminated” from the news program but questions remain about whether the pair will return to their on-air roles.

“There are no negotiations about their future,” the source said. “ABC is completing their investigation.”

The source added: “While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen.”

Despite the controversy surrounding their connection, a second source previously told PEOPLE Holmes and Robach’s connection is “stronger than ever.”

The couple has been spotted sharing intimate moments around the country, including photos of them kissing in Miami shortly after the New Year.

The pair have not publicly commented on their relationship, though they alluded to the news during a broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know in December prior to their on-air hiatus.