Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes host ‘GMA3,’ don’t address alleged affair

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hosted GMA3 on Thursday as if they weren’t the ones dominating the news cycle. The journalists did not address the nature of their relationship on-air, but instead, told viewers “what you need to know” is that gas prices are dropping, flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases are still surging and highlighted it’s World AIDS Day.

“Who is looking forward to the weekend?” Holms asked at the top of the show.

“Uh, me!” Robach laughed.

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail published PDA-filled photos of Holmes and Robach — who are both married to other people — taken over the past month. In one shot, Holmes put his hand on Robach’s backside while they are on a getaway in upstate New York. Multiple news outlets then confirmed the Good Morning America anchors are seeing each other. (ABC News has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s multiple request for comment.)

A source told Page Six that Holmes and Robach showed up for work on Thursday like “nothing happened.”

“While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the insider claimed.

Robach and Holmes reportedly left their respective spouses, actor Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig, in August. It’s unclear how long Robach and Holmes have been dating, but some speculate their friendship turned romantic in the spring. An insider countered that to People and insisted the pair didn’t cross the line until after they were separated.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the source alleged. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Shue deleted all traces of Robach from his social media page after The Daily Mail article. Robach, who wed the Melrose Place star in 2010, recently deactivated her Instagram. Holmes deleted his Instagram on Wednesday, but that didn’t stop an old social media post dedicated to his wife from going viral.

In March 2020, Holmes took part in the “10-year challenge” where he gushed about his wife. The two welcomed a daughter in 2013.

“And despite my best efforts, [Marilee] remained married to me the past 10 years,” he wrote. “That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in Black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

