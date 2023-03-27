Amy Poehler To Star In & Produce Scripted Comedy Podcast – The Hamden Journal

Amy Poehler is taking her comedic chops to the audio world.

The Parks and Recreation star is to produce a scripted comedy podcast series Say More with Dr? Sheila.

The series, which is a partnership with Cadence13 Studios and Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, comes from Liz Cackowski, who has written on series such as Girls5Eva and Last Man on Earth.

It will feature 30 episodes spread across three seasons, starring Poehler as a couples therapist with questionable methods and credentials

Each ten-episode season will focus on a central character and distinct theme; however, characters will make crossover appearances across stories and seasons.

The first installment is set to launch later this year. Poehler voices Dr? Sheila, a fictional therapist with questionable methods and credentials counseling a new couple every week.

Say More with Dr? Sheila will also be co-produced and written by Liz Cackowski and produced by Alice Stanley. The series will be executive produced by Poehler, Cackowski and Chris Corcoran.

“We are huge fans of podcasts and we can’t wait to poke fun at all the things we love about them, and to do so with Cadence13,” said Amy Poehler and Liz Cackowski.

“They had me at Amy and Liz. From there came a brilliant concept that we absolutely wanted to be a part of,” added Chris Corcorcan, Chief Content Officer and Founding Partner, Cadence13. Cadence13 is excited to bring this kind of hilarious and smart storytelling to the space, and we are so proud to be in this with Paper Kite.”