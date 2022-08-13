Amy Grant Tour Dates Pushed, As Injury Report Now Claims Concussion – The Hamden Journal

Amy Grant suffered a concussion and was unconscious for ten minutes after falling during a July bike ride, according to reports.

The singer announced Friday that her remaining tour dates for the summer and early fall would be postponed as a consequence.

Initial reports indicated Grant suffered “cuts and abrasions” in her fall. News of the concussion puts a new spin on what occurred, and explains why an ambulance and the subsequent postponement of husband Vince Gill’s tour dates happened.

“Friends, we regretfully need to postpone Amy’s previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to Amy needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussionsustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022,” her team wrote in a statement.

Grant previously postponed August shows immediately after the accident. All postponed dates will be rescheduled for February through April 2023, the statement said.

“Amy is getting stronger every day,” Grant’s manager Jennifer Cooke said in the statement. “Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates.”