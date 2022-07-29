Amy Grant leaves hospital after bicycle accident

Amy Grant is recovering from a bicycle accident. (Photo: Derek White/Getty Images)

Two days after being hospitalized following a bike accident, “Baby Baby” singer Amy Grant, 61, has been discharged and subsequently postponed several concert dates.

“Earlier this week Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while out riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet),” her rep said in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment. “Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably.”

The Grammy winner’s accident occurred Wednesday in Nashville, where she lives with Vince Gill, her husband of 22 years. She began her recovery at the city’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Due to the doctor’s orders she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington),” Friday’s statement continued. “The concerts have been rescheduled for April and June 2023. All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates. There are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time. Go to www.AmyGrant.com for the latest concert schedule and details.”

In 2020, Grant underwent open heart surgery to repair a genetic heart condition that doctors had discovered.

According to Billboard, the the accident prompted Gill to cancel three shows of his own, which had been scheduled for Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C., and Friday and Saturday in Tysons, Va.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant married in 2000. (Photo: Annette Holloway/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Her team has thanked her fans for their prayers and well wishes.

“Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received,” a post on her Instagram page read in part. “Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you to all do the same!”

Grant will be honored Dec. 4 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. There, in a ceremony that will be broadcast later on CBS, she’s one of five artists — the others are U2, Gladys Knight, Tania León and George Clooney — who will be lauded for their lifetime of achievements.