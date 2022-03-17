Amir Garrett reacts to Reds-Royals trade

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett (50) throws punches as he is held back by a number of Pittsburgh Pirates players as a bench clearing brawl breaks out against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Amir Garrett had a memorable five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, and now the pitcher will play for a team other than the Reds for the first time in his Major League Baseball career.

Garrett, 29, was traded to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for pitcher Mike Minor.

In 2017, Garrett drew an “A” in the dirt when he started but didn’t mean disrespect. He got engaged in 2018. He reacted to a 2019 All-Star snub. He said it hurt when the team designated for assignment right-handed reliever David Hernandez.

In 2019, Garrett took on the Pirates’ dugout during a brawl in a way Reds fans will never forget.

He had beef with Kyle Schwarber and Javy Báez.

He and his wife welcomed a baby girl last year.

Social media reactions to Garrett’s departure, including from Garrett himself:

