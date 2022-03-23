Amina Munir Strikes Overall Deal With Universal Television – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Amina Munir is formalizing her relationship with Universal Television.

Munir, who works on two Universal TV series – as a supervising producer for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and a producer on NBC’s Mr. Mayor, has signed an overall deal with the studio.

She will develop and produce projects for a variety of platforms under the deal.

Munir got her start on Fox’s Dylan McDermott-fronted comedy LA To Vegas and worked on YouTube original series Champaign, Ill, which starred Sam Richardson and Adam Pally.

It is the latest deal for the USG-backed studio in the last six months, having closed deals with the likes of Ryan Eggold, Julie Bowen, Gwen Sigan, Aidy Bryant, Kenny Smith, Phil Augusta Jackson and Jack Coburn.

“It’s been a dream come true to work with Universal and feels surreal to be a part of their incredible comedy roster,” said Munir. “The past four years of working on their shows has been life changing to say the least.”

“Amina is one of the most valued writers on our favorite shows, as well as a talented developer and fantastic performer,” added Jim Donnelly, EVP, Comedy Development, Universal Television. “We’re thrilled to be riding her coattails for this next phase of her career and can’t wait to see what the future will bring.”

Munir is represented by Kaplan/Perrone and Melissa Fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.