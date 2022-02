The Hollywood Reporter

Jay and Silent Bob Actor Jason Mewes Shares Heartbreaking Personal Addiction Story Involving Kevin Smith

Jason Mewes recently opened up about his substance addiction over the years and shared one particularly sad story that involved his best pal, filmmaker Kevin Smith. Currently sober for 11 years, the actor spoke candidly about his battle on the latest episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast. Mewes is best known for appearing in several […]