‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Was 31 – The Hamden Journal

Jane Marczewski, the singer known as Nightbirde who found fame last year on America’s Got Talent and chronicled her battle with breast cancer on social media, died of the disease yesterday. She was 31.

The Zanesville, Ohio, native earned a judges’ standing ovation and the NBC show’s sought-after Golden Buzzer with her audition performance of an original song, “It’s Okay,” last June. Just weeks later, in early August, she announced that she was dropping out of the competition, explaining that her “fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention.”

Today, AGT judge Howie Mandel tweeted his condolences, writing, that Nightbirde “was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”

TMZ was first to report her death.

MORE TO COME…