America’s Got Talent and Ellen Fan Favorite Roslyn Singleton Dead at 39 of Brain Cancer

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=5930551520292488&set=a.158209184193446 Roslyn Royal Singleton npoteSsdorl5 y 5tl4auu 2 5g28213 u g71uf57l760imi3la572c4a l 1 J 1 8 i5 ·

FaceBook

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America’s Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. She was 39.

Singleton died on Tuesday after several rounds of treatment for brain cancer, her husband Ray confirmed in an Instagram post.

“WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be,” he wrote. “This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult!”

He continued, “She taught us all SOMETHING…She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT! She will LIVE FOREVER!! #LongLiveRos”

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey shared her condolences in the comment section, writing, “heart broken. she will be missed. she was a force. blessed to have spent time with your queen. l❤️🙏🏽❤️”

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Died in 2022

In 2020, the couple visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show after a video went viral in which Ray serenaded Roslyn before she underwent surgery for brain cancer.

During the appearance, Roslyn revealed that she had been undergoing cancer treatments since 2013 and had been in remission until she was diagnosed with another tumor.

Ray later went on to become a contestant on AGT, with Roslyn joining him on stage. She told the judges that she had “been crying since he started” the emotional performance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roslyn, who was a Navy veteran, opened up about her cancer diagnosis in an interview with Novant Health earlier this year.

“Whenever there’s something going on in my life, God always puts the right people just right in front of me to make it a little easier,” she explained.

She added, “I know what God can do. My constant statement to him is: ‘Prove them wrong, prove them wrong.'”

The pair had been documenting Roslyn’s cancer journey on social media — earlier this week, Ray shared an audio clip of his wife sharing her message to the world. He captioned the clip, “WE LOVE YALL WITH OUR WHOLE HEART…Still guarding the MIRACLE.”