Americans discouraged from going to Ukraine to fight Russia

The White House on Wednesday discouraged any Americans thinking of traveling to Ukraine to fight Russian forces, as the country faces the seventh day of missile attacks and bombings.

“So Ukrainians have shown their courage and they’re calling on every — you know, they’re calling on every resource and lever they have to defend themselves. You know, we applaud their bravery,” deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press gaggle.

“However, our travel advisory remains [that] US citizens should not travel to Ukraine,” she added.

“Is that advice to Americans to not go and fight in another nation?” one reporter asked for clarification.

“That State Department has issued travel advisories and warnings to help Americans make the most informed decisions about their safety,” Jean-Pierre said. “So that’s what I would refer you to.”

Volunteer fighters transport rifles across a river under a destroyed bridge to reinforce Ukrainian troops in Irpin, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022. MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES / POLARIS

Karine Jean-Pierre said US citizens “should not travel to Ukraine.” AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged any foreign national “who wants to join the defense” to take up arms with the Ukrainian people against Russia. UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration has long vowed not to send any US troops into Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, as the country is not a formal ally of the US. Instead, the US has sent hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian, military and economic aid.

During President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, he again promised not to send American forces into Ukraine.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

The Biden administration has long vowed not to send any US troops into Ukraine. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

“Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies — in the event that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin decides to keep moving west,” he said. “For that purpose we’ve mobilized American ground forces, air squadrons, and ship deployments to protect NATO countries including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. As I have made crystal clear, the United States and our allies will defend every inch of territory of NATO countries with the full force of our collective power.”

Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the vow Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today” show, saying, “As we’ve said, and I’ll repeat, we’re not going to put US troops on the ground to fight Russians in Ukraine, down on the ground or in the air.”

The United States’ hard stance against sending forces directly to Ukraine comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged foreign nationals to take up arms with the Ukrainian people against Russia.

Ukraine faces its seventh day of missile attacks and bombings by Russia.

The queue of volunteers wait outside the volunteer and mobilization point set up in the Media Space building near the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, in Dnipro, central Ukraine. ddp/Ukrinform/Sipa USA

“This is not just Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence,” Zelensky said in a Sunday statement.

“Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals,” he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba echoed his call on Twitter, saying, “Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too.”

Volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian military at a library in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 1, 2022. YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images

While US citizens have been urged not to travel to Ukraine by the State Department, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said this week that she would support any British citizen who sought to help the cause.

“Of course, that is something that people can make their own decisions about,” Truss said, noting that the people of Ukraine are fighting for democracy “for the whole of Europe.”

“And absolutely, if people want to support that struggle, I would support them in doing that.”

The US has sent hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian, military and economic aid. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

When pressed directly on if she supports people from Britain traveling to Ukraine “to help in the fight,” Truss said, “Absolutely, if that’s what they wanted to do.”