Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation: poll

Most Americans believe President Biden is bungling his handling of inflation, according to a new poll Sunday — just days after he called a Fox News reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” for asking a question about the dire issue.
Sixty-nine percent give Biden a thumbs down for his response to inflation, which hit a four-decade high of 7 percent in December, the ABC News/Ipsos poll shows.
Only 29 percent approve of how he’s handling it.
At a White House event last Monday, Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president, “Do you think inflation is a political liability?”
“No, it’s a great asset — more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” Biden responded, his comments caught on a hot mic.
Along with inflation, Americans give Biden low marks for his handling of the economy (56 percent disapprove, 42 percent approve), gun violence (69 percent, 29 percent), crime (64 percent, 34 percent), climate change (51 percent, 47 percent) and the crisis with Russia and Ukraine (56 percent, 41 percent).
Only 1 percent of respondents say the economy is “excellent,” while 75 percent say it is “not so good or poor.”
While 50 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s a 19 percentage point drop from last January when it was 69 percent.
And 50 percent approve of his efforts to rebuild the country’s infrastructure, but that’s also down from a high of 62 percent in August.
The poll surveyed 510 adults between Jan. 28-29. It has a plus/minus 4.9 percentage points margin of error.