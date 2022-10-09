Americans are souring on the housing market and California is now giving residents up to $1,050 of ‘inflation relief’ — here’s who is eligible

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.

California is now giving residents up to $1,050 of ‘inflation relief’ — here’s who is eligible

In California, 23 million taxpayers are getting inflation relief money.

‘His father enjoys having control’: My friend’s dad forced him to open a bank account in both their names, and confiscated his state I.D. What can he do?

Alec Baldwin Lists His Enormous Hamptons Farmhouse for $29M

Weekend reads: How the Fed’s punishing policy can set you up for massive gains in the stock market

Americans are souring on the housing market. Home buyer sentiment hits lowest level since 2011 — and mortgage rates reach 7%.

What to do if you go over, or way over, your car lease miles

When buying a used EV is a smart move — and when it’s not

