Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022.

From stories about people who bought a fixer-upper in a remote town a few years ago and saw their equity soar are abundant while developers are falling over themselves to find the next under-the-radar town that’s going to get hot.

For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. In a survey of 1,025 adults, 29% said that it was the best place to put their money. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.