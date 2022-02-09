NATO countries are trying to steer Russia away from invading Ukraine. And U.S. voters are generally supportive of the Biden administration’s efforts to resolve the conflict. Jason McMann, a geopolitical risk analyst at Morning Consult, joins CBS News’ Nikki Battiste with more.

