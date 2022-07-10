American Weed Stocks Are Cheap, and About to Get a Sales Bump

Text size





However bad the year has been for most stocks, it’s been real harsh for the state-licensed cannabis sellers.

In just the past month, the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ticker: MSOS) that tracks America’s multistate operators—or MSOs — fell 25%, while the S&P 500 dropped 7%.

“The group does not seem to find a bottom,” said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic in a July 5 note. Among the depressants, he lists the repeated failure of federal cannabis reform initiatives in Congress, tough year-over-year comparisons with 2021 stimulus spending, and falling wholesale cannabis prices.

Investors in these over-the-counter traded shares seem unmoved by the recent launch of recreational sales in New Jersey and New Mexico, or the coming launches in New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

But Zuanic notes that the group’s fizzle has brought MSO stocks to levels at which he sees value. As the nearby table shows, the largest half-dozen multistate operators now trade at an average of less than 2-times 2023 sales, and less than 6-times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — as forecast by the analyst tally of Sentieo.com. He has a Buy recommendation on all six of these stocks, while advising patience to investors who’ve had their hopes repeatedly dashed by Congress.

Company / Ticker Recent Price YTD % Change Market Cap (mil) 2023E Enterprise-Value-to-Sales 2023E Enterprise-Value-to-EBITDA Next Earnings Report Columbia Care / CCHWF $1.45 -49% $519 0.9 3.4 8/15/2022 Terrascend / TRSSF 2.56 -58 773 1.6 4.9 8/19/2022 Cresco Labs / CRLBF 2.93 -56 1,185 1.5 5.2 8/19/2022 Green Thumb Industries / GTBIF 9.17 -59 2,461 1.9 5.8 8/3/2022 Trulieve Cannabis / TCNNF 12.89 -50 3,101 2.3 6.1 8/12/2022 Curaleaf Holdings / CURLF 5.15 -43 3,675 2.4 8.0 8/8/2022 E=estimate Source: Sentieo.com

When these companies report June quarter results next month, several should see a meaningful bump in revenue for their exposure to New Jersey, where recreational sales began in the quarter. Those companies include

Curaleaf Holdings



(CURLF),

Green Thumb Industries



(GTBIF),

TerrAscend



(TRSSF), and Columbia Care (CCHWF).

The cheapest of those stocks, TerrAscend and Columbia Care, have higher levels of debt and interest expense than the others. That probably played a part in Columbia Care’s March decision to sell itself to Cresco Labs (CRLBF) in a transaction that shareholders approved Friday. The combination gives Cresco exposure to Jersey sales now, of course.

The Garden State is a big deal for TerrAscend, which is one of four operators licensed in the northern part of Jersey that adjoins New York City. Two of its dispensaries are in the commuter suburbs of the Big Apple.

Green Thumb and Curaleaf are also pretty cheap for growing, high-margin businesses. And they’re both well-funded at a time when smaller operators find capital markets unwelcoming.

So pay heed, when these companies report their first quarter of New Jersey recreational sales.

Write to Bill Alpert at [email protected]