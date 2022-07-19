‘American Superman’ First Look (Exclusive) — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

First Look At Vladislav Alex Kozlov’s Feature Doc ‘American Superman’

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first-look at American Superman, a doc about the late Chris Dennis, a well-known homeless man living in LA how was affectionally known as ‘Hollywood Superman.’ Footage from Vladislav Alex Kozlov’s feature will be seen at the LA Shorts Fest on July 22, released as a short film called The Duel in which Dennis meets Italian actor Franco Nero. American Superman, meanwhile, tells the story of Dennis, who cloaked himself in Superman garb and entertained fans and tourists along Hollywood Boulevard for more than 20 years. Kozlov hopes the screening will help his feature-length doc find a distributor and alert awards voters.

Beyond Rights Strikes Pre-Sale Distribution Deals With Four Producers

Beyond Rights has struck a series of pre-sale representation deals that mark first-time agreements with four producers. From Lou Reda Productions comes non-fiction event miniseries Eyewitness WWII: Invasion Italy, while a deal with Shake Hands with the Devil producer White Pine Pictures comes The Con: Churchill and Roosevelt’s Secret War and the Birth of the ‘Deep State’, which is a co-production with Beetz Brothers Films Productions and PMA Productions for Arte and Super Channel in Canada. A new partnership with Bondi Rescue firm Ronde Media brings six-part Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ series Aussie Truck Rehab and Magnetic Pictures is behind Wild Heroes, a nine-part wildlife conservation series, also for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ. “We have long represented some of the best content in these genres and always work hard on our producers’ behalf, not solely to maximise IP but to also find the best-fit international homes and most receptive viewers for their titles,” said Sarah McCormack, EVP of Acquisitions at Beyond Rights.

Sarah Best and Marissa Ogbeide join Federations Stories UK

Federation Stories UK, the London-based UK arm of French drama powerhouse Federation Entertainment, has bolstered its team with two new hires, executive producer Sarah Best and development executive Marissa Ogbeide. The pair will work across the company’s expanding international drama production slate. Best arrives from Sky-backed Sugar Films where she built an ambitious international slate alongside CEO Kwadjo Dajan, in partnership with broadcasters such as Sky, BBC, Channel 4, ABC Studios and Disney. Ogbeide was also at Sugar Films and has also worked across the film and TV industries in development and as a freelance script consultant and screenwriter. Recent credits include development executive for DBK Studios on Unearthed Narratives, a series of five short films by up-and-coming filmmaking talent, released on Sky Arts in April 2022.

Edinburgh Film Festival (EIFF) Spotlights Local Scottish Talent In 75th Anniversary Edition

The Edinburgh International Film (EIFF) has unveiled the local works due to showcased in its upcoming 75th edition (August 12-17) as part of its Scotland’s Year Of Stories 2022 sidebar. As previously announced, Edinburgh native Charlotte Wells’ Cannes Critics’ breakout Aftersun will open the festival. Further local highlights include a retrospective screening of Glaswegian director Lynne Ramsay’s second feature Morvern Callar, to mark the 20th Anniversary of its original release, and The Ballad of a Great Disordered, a joint work by Edinburgh-based folk musician Aidan O’Rourke and filmmakers Becky Manson and Mark Cousins. The line-up also includes Glasgow-based Marie Lidén’s documentary Electric Malady, about electromagnetic hypersensitivity, and Will Anderson and Ainslie Henderson’s hybrid work A Cat Called Dom, in which Anderson gets to grips with his mother’s illness with the help of an animated cat. Andy MacKinnon’s will world premiere Home combining 8mm archive footage of Berneray in the Outer Hebrides with contemporary interviews with long-time residents of the island. “This year at EIFF, we’re proud to showcase local talents and stories across an array of programming,” said Kristy Matheson, Creative Director of EIFF said.

Sarajevo Film Festival Unveils Documentary Jury

The Sarajevo Film Festival has unveiled its Documentary Film Competition Programme Jury. Azerbaijani director Hilal Baydarov, Margje de Koning, Artistic Director of Movies that Matter and Taming the Garden director. Salomé Jashi comprise the trio overseeing the program. The festival is the 28th in Sarajevo and will take place from August 12 to 19.