American Society of Cinematographers Re-elects Stephen Lighthill As President – The Hamden Journal

The board of governors at the American Society of Cinematographers on Monday reelected Stephen Lighthill as president for a third one-year term.

The news comes as the ASC board held its 2022-23 officer elections. Lighthill will serve alongside Vice Presidents Amy Vincent, John Simmons and Shelly Johnson; Treasurer Steven Poster; Secretary Gregg Heschong; and Sergeant-at-Arms Chris Chomyn.

“As an organization, we are focused on education, continued improvements of safety practices, and further expanding our diversity and outreach efforts,” Lighthill said. “The last year has presented many adversities for our community, and we are proud of how our members met these challenges while continuing to take storytelling to new places.”

The members of the ASC board, elected by the organization’s active membership, also include Curtis Clark, Richard Crudo, Steven Fierberg, Michael Goi, Ed Lachman, Patti Lee, Charlie Lieberman, Lowell Peterson, Lawrence Sher, John Toll and Robert Yeoman. John Bailey, Eric Steelberg, Jim Denault, Patrick Cody and Dana Gonzales are alternate board members.

Lighthill’s DP credits include Gimme Shelter and Berkeley in the Sixties (the latter of which was nominated for an Oscar in 1991) and TV’s Nash Bridges, among others. He is also Discipline Chair for Cinematography at the American Film Institute Conservatory and has been an officer on the National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild.

The ASC has more than 430 members from 20 countries, with more than 260 associate members hailing from ancillary segments of the industry.