‘American Rust’ Cancelled At Showtime After One Season – The Hamden Journal

Showtime has opted not to renew American Rust for a second season, bringing Jeff Daniels’ short time as Pennsylvania chief of police Del Harris has come to an end.

“We can confirm that American Rust will not be moving forward with a second season,” Showtime said in a statement. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.”

Based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel American Rust, the family drama sough to explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

The series, which premiered in September 2021, also featured Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter and Rob Yang.

Executive producers were creator and showrunner Dan Futterman, Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios, and Elisa Ellis.