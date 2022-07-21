‘American Pickers’ Former Costar Frank Fritz Hospitalized With Stroke – The Hamden Journal

Frank Fritz, who was long a part of the team that made American Pickers a reality show hit, has been hospitalized with a stroke, according to his former partner, Mike Wolfe.

Wolfe shared the news Thursday on Instagram, saying “Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

He added, “I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

The sentiments mark a turnaround in relations between the former partners. The two were apparently feuding earlier this year. Fritz reacted to statement by Wolfe on Fritz’s exit from the reality series, slamming them and claiming he was “fed up with past lies.” Fritz did not appeared in the show’s latest season.

When news first started breaking about Fritz no longer appearing on the show, Wolfe posted on Instagram about Fritz. He said he would “miss” him and would “pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.