American Music Awards’ Future At ABC Uncertain As Deal Comes To An End – The Hamden Journal

The announcement last week that the 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be held on Sunday, November 19, raised a few eyebrows because that had been the date earmarked for the 2023 American Music Awards. Both music award shows are produced by dick clark productions.

A date for the 2023 AMAs has not been announced and it turns out, so hasn’t been a network. The AMAs have been an ABC staple; the show was created by Dick Clark in 1973 for the network when ABC’s contract to air the Grammy Awards expired. I hear ABC’s most recent deal for the AMAs ended with the November telecast, and no decision has been made about a contract renewal.

Aside from the marque Grammy Awards, the AMAs has been a top ratings performer though networks have been rethinking their commitment to awards show amid declining linear viewing.

NBC opted not to continue with the Billboard Music Awards as it focuses on growing its own People’s Choice Awards franchise, which recently announced a music offshoot, the People’s Choice Country Awards, which will debut in September.

CBS similarly dropped the ACM Awards in 2021 to focus on the company-owned CMT Music Awards, while DCP-produced ACM Awards moved to Prime Video.

DCP is figuring out 2023 homes for the Billboard Music Awards, the Golden Globes — and now the AMAs.

The Hamden Journal parent PMC owns Billboard, and, through a joint venture, also co-owns DCP.