American Music Awards 2022: Full list of winners

The 2022 American Music Awards were held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 November).

The ceremony was hosted by American TV personality Wayne Brady.

Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night with six wins, including Artist of the year and Favourite Music Video.

Other top awardees were Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Machine Gun Kelly, Anitta and Coldplay.

The star-studded ceremony saw performances from P!NK, Cardi B, Anitta and Missy Elliot.

New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron also made her AMAs stage debut in a theatrical performance of her hit single “Boyfriend”.

The AMA nominees were based on criteria such as record sales, streaming performance and radio airplay. However, the winners were chosen via online fan voting.

Below is the full list of winners.

Artist of the year

Taylor Swift WINNER

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

New Artist of the year

Dove Cameron WINNER

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” WINNER

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Favourite touring artist

Coldplay WINNER

Bad Bunny

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Favourite music video

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film WINNER

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Favourite male pop artist

Harry Styles WINNER

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Favourite female pop artist

Taylor Swift WINNER

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Favourite pop duo or group

BTS WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favourite pop album

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) WINNER

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Favourite pop song

Harry Styles – “As It Was” WINNER

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Favourite male hip hop artist

Kendrick Lamar WINNER

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favourite female hip hop artist

Nicki Minaj WINNER

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite hip hop album

Kendrick Lamar – Mr Morale & the Big Steppers WINNER

Future – I Never Liked You

Gunna – DS4Ever

Lil Durk – 722

Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0

Favourite hip hop song

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U” WINNER

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Favourite male R&B artist

Chris Brown WINNER

Brent Faiyaz

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favourite female R&B artist

Beyoncé WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

SZA

Summer Walker

Favourite R&B album

Beyoncé – Renaissance WINNER

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker – Still Over It

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Favourite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite female Latin artist

Anitta WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favourite Latin duo or group

Yahritza Y Su Esencia WINNER

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 5

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Favourite Latin album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti WINNER

Farruko – La 16

J Balvin – Jose

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Rosalía – Motomami

Favourite Latin song

Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” WINNER

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G – “Mamiii”

Karol G – “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”

Favourite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly WINNER

Imagine Dragons

The Lumineers

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Favourite rock song

Måneskin – “Beggin’” WINNER

Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Favourite rock album

Ghost – Impera WINNER

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

Favourite male country artist

Morgan Wallen WINNER

Luke Combs

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Favourite female country artist

Taylor Swift WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Favourite country duo or group

Dan + Shay WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favourite country album

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) WINNER

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album

Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album

Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones

Favourite country song

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You” WINNER

Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”

Favourite inspirational artist

For King & Country WINNER

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Anne Wilson

Favourite gospel artist

Tamela Mann WINNER

DOE

Maverick City Music

E Dewey Smith

CeCe Winans

Favourite dance/electronic artist

Marshmello WINNER

The Chainsmokers

Diplo

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Favourite soundtrack

Elvis WINNER

Encanto

Sing

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season

Top Gun: Maverick

Favourite Afrobeats artist

Wizkid WINNER

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Favourite K-pop artist

BTS WINNER

Blackpink

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice