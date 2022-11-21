American Music Awards 2022: Full list of winners

The 2022 American Music Awards were held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 November).
The ceremony was hosted by American TV personality Wayne Brady.
Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night with six wins, including Artist of the year and Favourite Music Video.
Other top awardees were Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Machine Gun Kelly, Anitta and Coldplay.
The star-studded ceremony saw performances from P!NK, Cardi B, Anitta and Missy Elliot.
New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron also made her AMAs stage debut in a theatrical performance of her hit single “Boyfriend”.
The AMA nominees were based on criteria such as record sales, streaming performance and radio airplay. However, the winners were chosen via online fan voting.
Below is the full list of winners.
Artist of the year
Taylor Swift WINNER
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
New Artist of the year
Dove Cameron WINNER
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the year
Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” WINNER
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Favourite touring artist
Coldplay WINNER
Bad Bunny
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Favourite music video
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film WINNER
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Favourite male pop artist
Harry Styles WINNER
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
The Weeknd
Favourite female pop artist
Taylor Swift WINNER
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Favourite pop duo or group
BTS WINNER
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favourite pop album
Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) WINNER
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Favourite pop song
Harry Styles – “As It Was” WINNER
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Favourite male hip hop artist
Kendrick Lamar WINNER
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favourite female hip hop artist
Nicki Minaj WINNER
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite hip hop album
Kendrick Lamar – Mr Morale & the Big Steppers WINNER
Future – I Never Liked You
Gunna – DS4Ever
Lil Durk – 722
Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0
Favourite hip hop song
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U” WINNER
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”
Latto – “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Favourite male R&B artist
Chris Brown WINNER
Brent Faiyaz
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favourite female R&B artist
Beyoncé WINNER
Doja Cat
Muni Long
SZA
Summer Walker
Favourite R&B album
Beyoncé – Renaissance WINNER
Drake – Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker – Still Over It
The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Favourite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny WINNER
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favourite female Latin artist
Anitta WINNER
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favourite Latin duo or group
Yahritza Y Su Esencia WINNER
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 5
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Favourite Latin album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti WINNER
Farruko – La 16
J Balvin – Jose
Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Rosalía – Motomami
Favourite Latin song
Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” WINNER
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G – “Mamiii”
Karol G – “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”
Favourite rock artist
Machine Gun Kelly WINNER
Imagine Dragons
The Lumineers
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Favourite rock song
Måneskin – “Beggin’” WINNER
Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Favourite rock album
Ghost – Impera WINNER
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
Favourite male country artist
Morgan Wallen WINNER
Luke Combs
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Favourite female country artist
Taylor Swift WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Favourite country duo or group
Dan + Shay WINNER
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favourite country album
Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) WINNER
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album
Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album
Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones
Favourite country song
Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You” WINNER
Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”
Favourite inspirational artist
For King & Country WINNER
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Anne Wilson
Favourite gospel artist
Tamela Mann WINNER
DOE
Maverick City Music
E Dewey Smith
CeCe Winans
Favourite dance/electronic artist
Marshmello WINNER
The Chainsmokers
Diplo
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Favourite soundtrack
Elvis WINNER
Encanto
Sing
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season
Top Gun: Maverick
Favourite Afrobeats artist
Wizkid WINNER
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Favourite K-pop artist
BTS WINNER
Blackpink
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice