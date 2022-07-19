American League wins Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium

The American League won the All-Star Game for the ninth year in a row, beating the NL 3-2 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The NL hopped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning, including a solo homer from Paul Goldschmidt. In the top of fourth, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run to tie the game – before Twins outfielder Byron Buxton followed with a solo shot of his own to put the AL ahead for good.

The NL didn’t manage a hit between the first and eighth innings and went down in order in the ninth against Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, who struck out the side on 10 pitches.

Framber Valdez got the win for the AL, with Tony Gonsolin taking the loss.

Giancarlo Stanton celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Mic’d up players highlight Fox broadcast

The Fox booth has been speaking live to players on the field during the game, notably pitchers on the mound. Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah was having a great time on the mic, striking out three batters in his inning of work. Manoah asked the booth what kind of pitch to throw to Jeff McNeil with two strikes, but the back-foot slider that John Smoltz requested ended up hitting McNeil in the foot.

Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton go back-to-back to put AL in front

With the AL down 2-0, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth two-run homer off NL pitcher Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers, tying the game. The next batter, Byron Buxton followed with a home run of his own to put the AL in front 3-2.

They were the first back-to-back homers in the All-Star Game since 2018, when Alex Bregman and George Springer in the 10th inning.

NL leads 2-0 after eventful first inning

Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the bottom of the first with a double down the left field line and came around to score on Mookie Betts’ RBI single. The next batter, Manny Machado hit a sharp ground ball that second baseman Andres Gimenez made a fantastic play on, starting a 4-6-3 double play.

With two outs, Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo homer off AL starter Shane McLanahan to make it 2-0.

Shohei Ohtani singles on game’s first pitch – then gets picked off

Before coming to the plate, Ohtani said his strategy was “first pitch, first swing” and he delivered, singling to center field against NL starter Clayton Kershaw to lead off the 2022 All-Star Game.

A few pitches later with Aaron Judge at the plate, Kershaw made a move to first and caught Ohtani way off the base. It was the first pickoff in the All-Star Game since 2008, when Carlos Zambrano nabbed Milton Bradley.

All-Stars, Denzel Washington celebrate Jackie, Rachel Robinson

Wearing a No. 42 Dodgers jersey at home plate, the Academy Award-winning actor narrated a celebration of Robinson’s accomplishments for the 75th anniversary of his MLB debut.

Before first pitch, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts gathered both teams on the field and let the crowd in wishing a happy 100th birthday to Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s widow.

Stars are out in Los Angeles

Celebrities in attendance include Billie Jean King, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, comedian Tiffany Haddish. driver Chip Ganassi, actors John Hamm and Michael Chiklis and former soccer player Alexi Lalas.

Shohei Ohtani puts on a show in batting practice

LOS ANGELES – In batting practice, Angels star Shohei Ohtani hit monstrous shots on back-to-back pitches. He slammed both to right field and the first appeared to sail out of Dodger Stadium.

Home Run Derby was a big win for MLB

LOS ANGELES – Sometimes, it’s OK to eat dessert before dinner.

And so it was Monday night at Dodger Stadium, as a scalding 88-degree day gave way to a breezy, idyllic evening in baseball’s most beautiful cathedral and the game’s annual saccharine-fest, the largely made-for-TV Home Run Derby, gave way to a glorious celebration of young superstars and elders alike.

It culminated with the great Juan Soto, who through no fault of his own became the story of this All-Star Game, tossing his bat toward the Dodger blue sky after the darkest few days of his otherwise charmed professional life gave way to a Home Run Derby title.

How much is Shohei Ohtani worth?

LOS ANGELES — How does one quantify all that Shohei Ohtani does? And how exactly do you compensate the game’s greatest two-way player since Babe Ruth?

“Could you just do a double contract? Is that what you do?” asks New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, whose nine-year, $324 million contract is baseball’s largest for a pitcher.

“I guess it’s great we don’t have a salary cap if that’s the situation we get into.”

Particularly when Ohtani continues proving there’s no limit to what he can do.

Albert Pujols is the man of the hour in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — You know you’re a living legend when players still are studying and scrutinizing his swing trying to get tips.

“I’m a big Albert Pujols fan and I’m still watching his swing to this day,’’ said Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. “Getting the chance to share the same field with him is going to be an honor.

“To say I was in the same All-Star game as Albert Pujols, I’ll be able to tell my kids about that stuff.

