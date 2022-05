TVLine.com

Lina Esco Exits S.W.A.T. Ahead of Season 6: ‘I’m Forever Grateful’

Original S.W.A.T. cast member Lina Esco is exiting the CBS drama after five seasons, in what she says was “one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make.” Esco’s exit storyline took shape a few weeks ago, when Officer Christine “Chris” Alonso told colleague and best friend Jim Street that she had decided to […]