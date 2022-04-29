‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy says he’s cooperating with LSU police over ‘allegations’

“American Idol” Season 17 winner Laine Hardy is the subject of a Louisiana State University Police Department investigation, the singer revealed on social media Thursday and his attorney confirmed to USA TODAY.

Hardy, 21, shared in a Facebook post that an arrest warrant was issued for an incident of “sensitive nature” that occurred on campus.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” Hardy wrote. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.

He continued, “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time.”

“I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward,” he said.

Laine Hardy is under investigation by Louisianna State University police.

‘American Idol’: Gabby Barrett returns to mentor, Adam Lambert makes singer cry on stage

In a statement to USA TODAY, Hardy’s attorney C Frank Holthaus said, “Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest earlier today and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the the Louisiana State University Police Department on this matter.”

A university representative Ernie Ballard also told USA TODAY they can “confirm there is an active investigation with LSU Police” and they “may be able to provide more information” Friday.

No further details regarding the subject of the investigation have been revealed.

Hardy rose to fame after winning “American Idol” in 2019. It marked the end of a long road on the singing competition for the Livingston, Louisiana, native, who previously competed on the show in 2018 but was eliminated from the Top 50.

He hadn’t intended to give “Idol” another try in 2019 but was persuaded to sing for the judges again when he accompanied his friend, Ashton Gill, on guitar at her audition. While Gill didn’t make it to Hollywood, Hardy took his golden ticket all the way to victory, winning over fans young and old with his throwback song choices and Elvis Presley-like swagger.

Story continues

‘American Idol’ season 19: Laine Hardy on his win, Elvis influence and ‘Vampire Diaries’ obsession

“I hesitated to take the golden ticket (to Hollywood), and then I figured I’d give it another try and see how far I could get,” Hardy told USA TODAY following his win. “Throughout the season I had second thoughts about it because it’s been really tough, but I just kept doing what I was doing; stressing out every day and pulling through it.”

Contributing: Patrick Ryan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Laine Hardy: Police issue warrant for allegation of ‘sensitive nature’