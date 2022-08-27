American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: “I Seriously Need Help”

Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week.

The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.

On Aug. 26, Sam shared a photo of what appears to be a medical exam room or hospital room. She captioned the pic, “I’m grateful for the prayers everyone. I’m doing much better now.” The singer also posted a photo of a scale resting next to a red fridge, writing, “100lbs is crazyyy [two crying emojis]…I seriously need help.”

The New York-based performer started documenting her medical scare earlier in the week. On Aug. 24, Sam wrote on her Instagram Story, “Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital,” according to Heavy.

The outlet also reported that Sam later shared a video of a gift she received, saying, “Guys, look at what my baby got me. Awwww! After such a horrible day, oh my gosh!”

But the following day, Sam posted a video of herself wearing a mask, while the sounds of other patients and a beeping sound were heard in the background, according to Heavy. The outlet reported that she captioned the clip, “I need a better hospital bruh. I hate it here tbh.”

Sam rose to fame competing on season three of ABC’s American Idol in 2020 and winning what would become the first remote finale in the franchise’s 20-year history.

Two years prior, the star, who started her career performing on the subway, was the focus of a documentary titled Sam, Underground.

