‘American Idol’ Season 21 ends in tears for several former frontrunners on bloodbath Final Judgment night

When we last left American Idol, on Sunday’s part-one Showstoppers episode, the judges had invited two teen hopefuls, Paige Anne and Megan Danielle, into the deliberation room together, then tasked them with performing a tie-breaking sing-off of Adele’s “Easy on Me.” Sunday wrapped with Paige’s lovely if a bit too controlled rendition, and on Monday, rough-around-the-edges country girl Megan’s rawer, raspier, more visceral version was declared the clear winner. As Katy Perry pointed out, “Paige may have sang the notes,” but Megan had what Lionel Richie called an “instant identity.”

Viewers might’ve hoped that the panel would go easy these “Easy on Me” singers and put them both through to the top 24 semifinals — as the judges had done Sunday in a last-minute decision with two other sing-off rivals, PJAE and Malik Heard. But Monday’s episode, on which Season 21’s top 55 was reduced by more than half, was an absolute bloodbath, and Paige Anne’s elimination was far from the moat shocking of the night.

To put it in perspective, bookies at a sports betting site called OLBG had odds on five specific contestants — school shooting survivor Trey Louis (probability of winning: 11.8%), Mariah Faith (15.4%), Nutsa (20%), and Platinum Ticket recipients Kaylin Hedges and Cam Amen (both at 22.22%) — but by Monday’s end, only two of those contestants were still in the running. And neither of them were the Platinum Ticketed frontrunners. I hope none of you reading this bet your paycheck on this week’s odds-bucking outcome.

Kaylin was actually sent home Sunday after she faltered on her poorly chosen Seal cover, but Cam’s elimination was definitely more shocking. He admitted that having the bar set so high for him, after his standout Platinum audition, had messed with his head, and he was feeling added pressure to succeed after finding out that his girlfriend is pregnant with their first child. He certainly looked like a star in his white Tony Manero suit, but his stuffy, old-fashioned performance of “The Impossible Dream” — an anthem with obvious personal meaning to him, but not one that exactly electrified the room — just dragged on and on. Lionel noticed how Cam oddly fluctuated between exuding confidence and insecurity throughout this over-thought number. And soon, Cam’s dream was indeed deemed impossible, and he was cut. The poor guy was so devastated by this unexpected rejection that he “couldn’t even talk” to Ryan Seacrest during his exit interview, due to his sobbing. The judges did invite him to come back and try again, so maybe this isn’t the end of his journey. But for now, that Platinum Ticket will not be taking Cam to next week’s semifinals in Hawaii.

Trey, whose harrowing backstory had received a lot of air time this season, was Monday’s other surprise cut, but he accepted his bad news a bit more readily. Having never performed with a live band before, he decided to go all out with the Blackberry Smoke barnstormer “Waiting for the Thunder,” explaining, “I know I’m taking a risk, but at least I know I am gonna put on a show!” And that he did, living out his best rock ‘n’ roll fantasy, even if it was a bit of drunken-karaoke mess. Luke Bryan said Trey “had the attitude” but not the chops, but I don’t think Trey’s performance was as bad as the judges (or the discouraged Trey himself) thought it was. But in the end, Trey’s risk did not pay off. It just wasn’t enough for a season that the judges keep insisting is Idol’s best and most competitive yet.

Among the night’s other shocker eliminees was returning Willie Spence duet partner Kya Moneé, who’d been cut right before the top 24 round the last time she competed in Season 19. “I feel like I didn’t make my angels proud,” she cried, after she her cover of Miley Cyrus’s “The Climb” failed to impress and she left the show again, while archival footage of her and the late Willie looped in the background. Two other surprising rejects were rock belters Mikenley Brown and Caroline Kole; I thought their passionate renditions, respectively, of Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke” and the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” (both massive hits that for whatever reason aren’t often covered on singing shows) had been enough to advance them to the next round. Less surprising was the elimination of generic Luke Bryan mini-me Preston Duffee; even the genial Preston agreed with his hero Luke that he was “not altogether ready” for prime time.

So, if you’re keeping track — and thinking of placing another OLBG bet going into the semifinals — please note that only two of this season’s four Platinum Ticket holders remain in the game. And one of them, Tyson Venegas, barely scraped through Sunday after forgetting almost the entire first verse of his disappointing Showstoppers song. I’m beginning to think the Platinum Ticket is more of a curse, tarnished from the start, than a blessing this year. Really, the only Season 21 Platinum contender with a chance of repeating the success of Huntergirl — who received a Platinum Ticket and made it all the way to second place last year — is car crash survivor Elijah McCormick, who poured his pure passion and sense of renewed purpose into a triumphant, spirited cover of CeCe Winans’s “Believe for It.” Interestingly, Elijah was the viewers’ choice, not the judges’, picked via a public vote during the American Music Awards — so he already has America’s vote, to some degree.

Monday ended with what seemed to be a setup for a highly competitive three-way final sing-off, when only one opening remained in the top 24 and three early favorites — Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, and Matt Wilson — walked the Green Mile together to face their joint Final Judgment. It was hard to believe that the spot wouldn’t go to Iam, whose brilliantly chosen, utterly magical “The Sound of Silence” had had Katy ugly-crying and, as she noted, “made the room go silent.” But Chris’s gritty Chris Stapleton cover and Matt Wilson’s effortless, effervescent rendition of Chris Brown’s “Forever” also offered their own magic. So, the judges solved this dilemma with a “plot twist!” — and decided to have a super-sized semifinals with 26 contestants this year.

So, I guess that was the shocker “you’ll never see coming” that Ryan had teased the night before, but this season has already featured so many twists and turns, I don’t know why or how anything surprises me anymore.

Below are the other contestants who made it through to the top 24 — oops, I mean the top 26 — and, yes, there were some surprises here too. They will all be competing for viewers’ vote for the first time next week, so place your bets wisely (and cautiously!), and tune in…

Marybeth Bird, “Flat on the Floor”

This radio DJ was way too much in hostess mode — I noticed that Katy seemed annoyed by Marybeth’s attempts to rile up the audience with some call-and-response gimmickry — and her robotic, pageanty Carrie Underwood cover was all sass and surface, no substance. Luke called it “yelly and screamy,” and even Marybeth agreed that “it wasn’t my best vocally.” I don’t know why she made it, then, when some of the promising above-mentioned contestants were passed over. I feel she’d be better at filling Brian Dunkleman’s old role as Ryan’s co-host than actually being a contestant at this point.

Oliver Steele, “Everybody Want to Rule the World”

I didn’t expect a reggae-fied version of a Tears for Fears new wave hit from this country-rocker, but here we are! I appreciated his daring and creativity, and I still don’t think Oliver, who cried in disbelief when he made the top 26, even realizes how great he is. I think he could rule Season 21.

Emma Busse, “Chasing Pavements”

I loved this theater diva’s phrasing and ability to sell the drama; unlike Katy, I don’t think Emma needs to “have the thespian beaten out of her.” As Luke put it, “That’s real stuff!” Emma is a skilled storyteller, and she is one of my new favorites after this scenery-nibbling tour de force.

Elise Kristine, “Feeling Good”

As Luke noted, “We’ve seen people die by this song” — referring to dark moments in Idol history, like when two contestants sang the Nina Simone classic on the same night and both went home, or when Season 8’s seemingly unstoppable Adam Lambert covered it and somehow landed in the bottom two. But during her “classic, old Hollywood performance,” Elise hit notes that Katy had “never heard before… like, glass-shattering stuff,” including one whistle tone that reminded me of Kelly Clarkson’s “Natural Woman” breakthrough in Season 1. I am feeling good about Elise’s chances.

Olivia Soli, “All by Myself”

Katy called Olivia a “redheaded Ariana Grande,” and yes, Olivia did have that sort of blunt-force vocal power on this Eric Carmen/Celine Dion heartbreak ballad. But Olivia has fallen through the cracks this season, with very little screentime, and this performance was a bit dour. She’ll have to work extra-hard in Hawaii to make voters take notice.

Dawson Wayne, “Flying”

This storyteller and singer-songwriter doesn’t have the most blunt-forceful voice of the season, and he too has been robbed of screentime this season, but he still stood out this week. As Katy emphatically and wisely advised him, “You’ve got your own identity. Don’t try to compete with anyone else. Strengthen your lane.” Dawson reminds me of past quirky darlings like Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Beane, so I am intrigued to see what he does next.

Mariah Faith, “I Ain’t Living Long for This”

One of the only odds-on bookies’ favorites still in the running, this edgy country/soul stylist took on Waylon Jennings and delivered a badass performance bristling with Chris Robinson energy. Despite not receiving a Platinum Ticket, I think Mariah could be the next Huntergirl: Remember, in a recent torch-passing moment, she has already been invited to open for Huntergirl and Season 20 winner Noah Thompson in concert.

Hannah Nicolaisen, “I Don’t Want to Be”

This ex-volleyball champ has been getting a pretty generous edit all season, and she gave a natural, loose-limbed, vibey performance this week. This athlete is clearly comfortable in her body, and I think her ability to work the stage will help improve her chances even more.

Nailyah Serenity, “Superstar”

This hippie chick gave such a dazzling, memorable audition, then all but disappeared from the show. I was glad to see her back and see her shine, because she is a true superstar. Her Showstoppers performance actually earned a standing ovation from the judges, who “didn’t even know she had those notes!” I didn’t know either… but now that I do, I hope Nailyah gets more air time in Hawaii.

