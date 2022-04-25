‘American Idol’ & ‘60 Minutes’ Lead; ‘Riverdale’ Hits Low – The Hamden Journal

Sunday marked was another winning night for CBS and ABC as the two dominated primetime with new episodes of 60 Minutes and American Idol, respectively.

According to fast nationals, American Idol won the night’s highest rating and 60 Minutes, Sunday’s largest audience. CBS’ news delivered a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.26 million viewers. 60 Minutes, which was CBS’ top program of the evening, however did not have much stiff competition airing among repeats across all other networks in the 7 p.m. hour.

At 8 p.m., things picked up with American Idol (0.7, 5.11M) rising in both counts from the previous week. Idol was ABC’s top title. Keeping its lead-in from the preceding hour, a steady episode of The Equalizer (0.5, 6.76M) followed behind to easily best episodes of The Simpsons (0.3, 0.91M) and The Great North (0.2, 0.72M). The latest Simpsons was Fox’s top show.

In the same block, Riverdale (0.0, 0.22M)dipped even further to reach lows in the demo. Riverdale wasn’t even The CW’s best-performing title Sunday – that distinction went to a rerun of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.0, 0.30M)

NCIS: Los Angeles (0.5, 5.52M) held the demo steady for CBS, even if it meant dropping from its last episode. Also in the 9 p.m. hour were Weakest Link (0.2, 1.64M), Bob’s Burgers (0.2, 0.72M) and Family Guy (0.3, 0.90M). Weakest Link marked NBC’s top title.

CBS remained consistent in the demo all throughout the night, closing with a steady S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.92M). The Rookie‘s spinoff pilot (0.3, 3.42M), starring Niecy Nash, helped the ABC series tick up slightly in viewers. Transplant (0.2, 1.44M) was also slightly up.

Here’s a snapshot of what Monday primetime will offer: new two-hour episodes of American Idol and American Song Contest, Rachel Brosnahan on The Price Is Right at Night, and new installments of 9-1-1 and All American series on Fox and The CW, respectively.