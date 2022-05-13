‘American Idol’ Renewed For Season Six At ABC – The Hamden Journal

American Idol will sing another song.

The long-running singing competition has been renewed for a sixth season on ABC and a 21st season overall.

It comes ahead of the season finale on May 22.

ABC touted the ratings success of Idol, calling it its number one show this season in total viewers, and its up 15% over last season among adult 18-49 after 35 days of multiplatform viewing, according to the network.

The renewal comes at an important time for unscripted series on ABC after The Hamden Journal revealed that its venerable dancing competition Dancing with the Stars will move to Disney+ from next season – making Idol an even more crucial format for the network. There had been rumors that Idol too may also move to streaming, but Disney is now tuning up for more songs on its linear network.

The series is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, which is part of Sony-owned Industrial Media. It is hosted by Ryan Seacrest with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges. Bobby Bones did not return as an in-house mentor this season.

It’s not clear whether the foursome will return, although the stars don’t generally sign up until later in the summer. They do seem to have built a bond over the last few years.