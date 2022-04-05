‘American Idol’ Leads; Fox & CBS Repeats Best ‘ASC’ – The Hamden Journal

NBC’s American Song Contest can’t seem to land a high note, continuing to fall behind American Idol on ABC, which remains Monday’s highest-rated program.

The ABC singing competition snagged yet another Monday primetime win with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.47 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Despite dipping slightly in the demo from the previous week, Idol led the charge in both ratings measures by a decent margin.

Once again, Idol went head-to-head with American Song Contest (0.3, 1.60M) in the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. blocks. Heading into Monday primetime, one could assume that other networks’ repeats might boost to the new singing series. However, that wasn’t the case as repeats of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola on CBS and 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox topped American Song Contest in ratings. For what it’s worth, American Song Contest was steady from the prior week.

ABC dominated not only in the first two hours of primetime, but also won the last with The Good Doctor (0.4, 3.78M) besting a new episode of Weakest link (0.2, 1.35M).

The CW and CBS will be in repeats again on Tuesday, while all other networks tout new episodes of their primetime slates.