‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 20 Winner – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals the winner of Season 20 of American Idol.

It’s been a long and difficult journey for the American Idol Season 20 competitors but only one can take home top honors. But first, the ABC series took the season out on a high note with a variety of performances from top talent in collaboration with contestants.

They included:

Flo Rida + Top 10 Contestants – “Good Feeling”

Earth, Wind & Fire + Jay Copeland – “Shining Star,” “Let’s Groove,” “September” Medley

Deana Carter + Mike Parker – “Strawberry Wine”

Ben Platt + Lady K – “Take Me To The Pilot”

Gabby Barrett + Emyrson Flora – “Pick Me Up,” “The Good Ones” Medley

Tai Verdes + Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, Jay Copeland, Lady K, Christian – “A-O-K”

Sara Bareilles + Nicolina Bozzo – “She Used To Be Mine”

Katy Perry + Thomas Rhett – “Where We Started”

James Arthur + Fritz Hager – “Can I Be Him”

Michael Bublé + Christian Guardino – “Smile”

Melissa Etheridge + Noah Thompson – “I’m Not The Only One”

Ben Platt, Sara Bareilles + Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo, Jay Copeland – “Grow As We Go”

Luke Bryan + HunterGirl – “I Told You So”

Katy Perry + Leah Marlene – “Firework”

Lionel Richie + Top 10 Contestants – “You Are”

ABC/Eric McCandless



After America voted, it was Noah Thompson who emerged as the winner of Season 20. He closed the episode out with a performance of his song, “One Day Tonight” as his loved ones rushed the stage to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl—who was a good sport and helped Thompson celebrate his big win—will appear together tomorrow on Good Morning, America at 8 am ET/PT. Thompson will follow that up with a performance on Live With Kelly and Ryan at 9 am ET/PT.

Watch his performance in full below.