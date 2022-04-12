American Idol Contestant Kenedi Anderson Has Dropped Out Of The Competition – The Hamden Journal

Platinum ticket winner 18-year-old Kenedi Anderson has dropped out of the 20th season of American Idol. The musician was one of three contestants to win the coveted platinum ticket which fast-tracks them past Hollywood Week.

Despite her performances consistently receiving high praise from American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, Anderson left the competition for reasons not disclosed during show host Ryan Seacrest’s special-announcement on tonight’s show. “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons.”

Before returning to programming Seacrest adds, “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with more iconic Idol performance coming up for you right now.”

With Anderson’s departure one contestant will still be cut from next week’s episode to round out the top 20, and placing the singer in the eliminated category.