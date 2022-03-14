‘American Idol’, ‘60 Minutes’ Beat Critics Choice On The CW; ‘The Courtship’ Falls – The Hamden Journal

American Idol and 60 Minutes were back at the top of primetime, as the highest-rated and most-watched programs of Sunday, respectively.

The ABC singing competition ticked down slightly from the previous week to earn a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.40 million viewers. 60 Minutes (0.7,7.59M) rose in the demo.

In early numbers, the two titles topped The CW broadcast’s of the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards (0.1, 0.58M), which were live and also simulcast on TBS. Among the winners of the Sunday ceremony were The Power of the Dog, director Jane Campion, Ted Lasso and Succession. The Hamden Journal will note the combined total audience numbers when those become available on Tuesday.

In addition to 60 Minutes, the first hour of Sunday primetime also featured America’s Home Videos (0.5, 4.76M), down three tenths from the previous week.

The Equalizer (0.6, 6.69M), which was steady, was the most-watched program of the 8 p.m. hour. Then CBS drama also topped The Simpsons (0.3, 1.07M), The Great NOrth (0.2, 0.73M0 and The Courtship (0.1, 0.59M). The NBC newcomer dropped one tenth from its premiere (0.2, 0.92M).

NCIS: Los Angeles (0.4, 5.16M) topped the 9 p.m. hour while the Weakest Link returned for Season 2 (0.2, 1.45M). Bob’s Burgers (0.3, 0.94M) was steady but fell under 1 million viewers. Family Guy (0.3, 1.00M) slipped slightly.

The night came to a close with S.W.A.T. steady (0.5, 4.08M) and at the top of the hour, while Transplant (0.1, 1.11M)was steady with its 0.1 demo rating and The Rookie (0.4, 3.19M) fell by one tenth.

On Monday ABC features the penultimate episode of The Bachelor. NBC touts the Season 1 finale of America’s Got Talent and Fox has the season finale of The Cleaning Lady.