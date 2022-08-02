‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 Confirmed For Fall Premiere On FX – The Hamden Journal

Details of Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series American Horror Story have been hard to come by. But we now have confirmation that the upcoming season of the horror anthology series will premiere this fall. The official word came today from FX chairman John Landgraf during his executive session at the TCA summer press tour.

The most recent season of the series, Double Feature, ended in October 2021.

The new season’s title, casting and the official premiere date are still TBA. Previous frequent cast members have included Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman, among others,

American Horror Story began its first season with Murder House, followed Asylum (Season 2), Coven (Season 3), Freak Show (Season 4), Hotel (Season 5), Roanoke (Season 6), Cult (Season 7), Apocalypse (Season 8), 1984 (Season 9), and Double Feature (Season 10), which was divided into two parts — Red Tide and Death Valley.

All of the prior ten installments of American Horror Story are currently available on Hulu. The series has been ordered through Season 13.