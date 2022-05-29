American Graffiti Star, The Wild Bunch Actor Bo Hopkins Dead at 84

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Annie I Bang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9081831bz) Bo Hopkins arrives at 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival’s Opening Night Gala at the TCL Chinese Theatre on in Los Angeles 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival – Opening Night, Los Angeles, USA

Veteran actor Bo Hopkins, known for his roles in classics such as American Graffiti, The Wild Bunch, and Midnight Express, has died. He was 84.

On Saturday, a statement was posted on his website to confirm his death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” the message read. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”

His wife of 33 years, Sian Eleanor Green, told The Hollywood Reporter that Hopkins had taken his last breath at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys a little over two weeks after suffering a heart attack on May 9.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, on February 2, 1938, Hopkins, whose real name is William Hopkins, adopted a new name Bo based on the character he played in his first off-Broadway play, Bus Stop.

Hopkins was raised by his mother and grandmother after his dad died when he was only nine years old. He decided to pursue a career in acting after he finished his service with the U.S. Army, where he joined at the age of 16.

The actor landed his first feature film gig in the iconic 1969 western The Wild Bunch, playing a supporting role as Crazy Lee. The movie’s director, Sam Peckinpah, later hired him for two other roles as a double-crossed bank robber in The Gateway (1972) and a weapons expert in The Killer Elite (1975).

He has since appeared in more than 100 films, including White Lighting (1973), Posse (1975), The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing (1973), American Graffiti (1973), Midnight Express (1978), and The Bounty Hunter (1989), to name a few.

His notable acting credits also include his work in TV, such as The Rockford Files (1974), Charlie’s Angels (1976), The A-Team (1983), Hotel (1983), and Dynasty (1981), among many others.

In 2020, he starred as Papaw Vance in his final film Hillbilly Elegy, directed by his American Graffiti costar, Ron Howard.

In addition to his wife Sian, Hopkins is also survived by his son Matthew and daughter Jane.