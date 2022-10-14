American Film Market 2022 Sets New Programming, Speakers – The Hamden Journal

The Independent Film & Television Alliance today unveiled new details, as to the programming and speakers to be featured at this year’s American Film Market.

AFM

The AFM Sessions put on at the Loews Beach Hotel in Santa Monica as part of the 43rd edition of the industry’s only independently produced sales market will consist of 30+ panels bringing together over 100 speakers from November 2-5, including film industry thought leaders Howard Cohen (Roadside Attractions), Ashley Stern (Picture Perfect Federation), Martin Moszkowicz (Constantin Film), Jeff Annison (Legion M), Jeffrey Greenstein (Millennium Media) and George Hamilton (Protagonist Pictures). Programming highlights include:

Finance: Strategies for Today’s VOD Dominated World

Maxime Cottray, XYZ Films (EVP, Production and Finance), Peter Graham, 120 dB Films (Principal), Deirdre Owens, Cast & Crew (VP, Production Incentive Financing) and Jeremy Kay, Screen International (Americas Editor).

Forecasting the Future for Independent Film



David Fannon, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment / Screen Media Ventures (EVP, Distribution / President), Martin Moszkowicz, Constantin Film (President and Chairman), Ashley Stern, Picture Perfect Federation / Federation Entertainment of America (President) and Patrick Frater, Variety (Asia Editor).

Theatrical Marketplace Recovery for Independent Films

Howard Cohen, Roadside Attractions (Co-President & Co-Founder), Jeffrey Greenstein, Millennium Media (President), Scott Shooman, IFC Entertainment (SVP, Acquisitions) and Diana Lodderhose, The Hamden Journal, (International Features Editor).

Demystifying the Global VOD Landscape

Nick Isaak, Gravitas Ventures (VP of Sales), Peter Jarowey, Vertical Entertainment (Partner / CEO), Jason Pfardrescher, Well Go USA (EVP Digital Distribution), Kent Sanderson, Bleecker Street/ DECAL (President, Acquisitions & Ancillary Distribution/ Co-President) and Stephanie Prange, Media Play News (Editor in Chief).

Inspiration is Everywhere: Accessing & Adapting Existing IP for the Screen

Margaret Boykin, Ubisoft Film & Television (VP of Development, Film & Television), Charles Hopkins, Concord Originals (Director of Development & Production) and James Vanderbilt, Project X Entertainment (CCO).

Independent Features with Big Profit Potential

Miranda Bailey, Cold Iron Pictures (CEO), Brian Beckmann, Arclight Films (CFO), George Hamilton, Protagonist Pictures (CCO), and Pip Ngo, XYZ Films (SVP of Sales & Acquisitions).

The Producer / Sales Agent Dynamic

Clay Epstein, Film Mode Entertainment (President), Delphine Perrier, Highland Film Group (COO), Mary Jane Skalski, Echo Lake Entertainment (President of Production / Producer), and Mimi Steinbaur, Radiant Films International (President & CEO).

The Innovators

Jeff Annison, Legion M (Co-Founder & President), Lindsey Ramey, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios (Head of Global Film), Richard Botto, Stage 32 (Founder) and Alex Ferrari, Indie Film Hustle (Founder).

AFM’s programming will kick off the morning of November 2nd with the Finance Conference “The Risk Takers”, featuring Jason Cloth (Creative Wealth Media/Bron), Basil Iwanyk (Thunder Road Pictures), Laura Lewis (Rebelle Media), Milan Popelka (FilmNation), and Erich Schartzel (The Wall Street Journal), as previously announced.

Attendees will also be able to connect with Film Commissions, Government Agencies and Production Service Companies from more than 30 countries, who collectively are offering millions of dollars in production incentives, via AFM’s LocationEXPO. Exhibitors and LocationEXPO partners putting on presentations for participants include The Italian Trade Agency, The Polish Film Institute, The North Finland Film Commission and the Louisiana Office of Entertainment Industry Development.

This year’s installment of AFM will take place at the Loews Hotel and theatres throughout the city from November 1-6. More information on AFM’s current schedule and speakers, as well as its exhibitor list, can be found here and here, respectively. Check out the official poster for AFM 2022 above.