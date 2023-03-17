American drone lost in Black Sea found near main Russian base in Crimea

The American MQ-9 Reaper UAV, which fell into the Black Sea due to the actions of a Russian fighter jet, was located near the Russian base in Sevastopol.

Source: Defense Express

Details: Analysts compared the coastline in the video with Google Earth data and came to the conclusion that “it is most likely the area southwest of Sevastopol.” The publication cited US data that the MQ-9 Reaper was in neutral airspace, that is, at least 22 km from the coastline.

Photo: Defense Express

Quote: “Thus, the American drone really got close to the base of the Russian Federation, and at the same time could conduct optical reconnaissance thanks to the cameras. Not only the main naval base of the Russian Federation, but also the air bases near Sevastopol, in particular Belbek [a military airfield in Sevastopol – ed.], were in the drone’s field of view.”

Background:

On Thursday, 16 March, the US military published a video of an attack by a Russian Su-27 fighter on an American Reaper reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea.

The US Air Force issued a statement on 14 March, in which it was reported that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet damaged an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike UAV over the Black Sea during an interception, as a result of which the drone had to be sunk.

The US command stated that the MQ-9 was performing routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and shot down by a Russian aircraft, resulting in the crash and total loss of the MQ-9. “In fact, this dangerous and unprofessional act by the Russians almost led to the crash of both aircraft. US and allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace, and we call on the Russians to behave professionally and safely,” said US Air Force Gen. James Hecker, Commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa.

