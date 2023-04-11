American Cinematheque Launching Proof Film Festival In Los Angeles – The Hamden Journal

The American Cinematheque on Tuesday announced the opening of submissions for the Proof Film Festival, one of the first-ever film festivals dedicated solely to proof-of-concept short films, which will take place in Los Angeles this year from October 20-22.

The festival, programmed and produced by the non-profit film arts organization, will look to spotlight a slate of innovative films from up-and-coming filmmakers, as well as panel conversations on the art and business of filmmaking, the ultimate goal being to help filmmakers make inroads to the industry with access to mentorship workshops, professional development opportunities and more.

Four juried awards will be presented at the festival’s end, along with one audience choice award, with the jury consisting not only of filmmakers, but also creative executives, managers, agents and more. Industry figures currently on board to participate as jurors include Kyle Bowles (Creative Executive, Macro), Kristina Cuello (Manage, Curate), Kate Hagen (Senior Vice President, The Black List), Priyanka Kapoor (Creative Executive, Orion Pictures), Sarah Minnie (Head of Artist Development and Production, OTV), Yasmin Felice Morris (Manager, Rain Management Group) and Kayla Stamps (Creative Executive, Hartbeat).

As a brand sponsor, The Black List will provide the winning filmmakers with free script hosting on their website, with ShotDeck to provide free yearlong subscriptions to their services, and Panavision to bestow a $60K camera package upon the grand jury award winner, as they look to flesh out a larger project from t heir proof-of-concept.

“Short films oftentimes serve as a calling card for an emerging filmmaker’s future career, and sometimes even go on to become the foundation for a larger production such as a feature film or television series,” said American Cinematheque Film Programmer and Proof Film Festival Founder, Imani Davis. “By dedicating intentional space, networking, and resources for proof-of-concept films, the American Cinematheque can foster connections with filmmakers throughout the entirety of their career.”

Remarked the Black List’s Founder and CEO Franklin Leonard, who is an American Cinematheque board member, “Having marveled at the process by which WHIPLASH went from short film to feature script on the 2012 Black List to Oscar nominated movie, and having had an unusually close look at the process by which MR. MALCOLM’S LIST went from a script on the Black List website to short film to feature film, I’m incredibly excited about the potential of PROOF as a festival dedicated to highlighting work that functions as proof of concept for further work and stands all on its own. I’m both looking forward to the presentations that Imani and the team curate for the festival and the further work that’s born of relationships created once it starts.”

“We’re very excited to be a sponsor of the inaugural PROOF festival,” added Aaron Saffa, manager of Panavision’s New Filmmaker Program. “Panavision is committed to empowering the next generation of storytellers with the tools and support to capture their creative visions. We’re looking forward to seeing the work that’s showcased at PROOF, celebrating the emerging talent, and supporting the grand jury award winner on the next steps of their creative journey.”