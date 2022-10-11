American Airlines Stock Leaps After Lifting Q3 Revenue Forecast

American Airlines  (AAL)  shares powered higher Tuesday after the carrier said it expects third quarter revenues to be firmly higher than pre-pandemic levels, as higher ticket prices look to offset a decline in overall flight capacity. 

American said revenues for the three months ending in September likely rose 13% from the same period in 2019 to around $13.5 billion, a firmer tally than its prior forecast of a gain of between 10% and 12%. 

Total revenue per available seat mile, a key industry metric, is expected to rise 25% from 2019 levels, offsetting a 9.6% reduction in overall capacity, American Airlines said in an investor update ahead of its formal earnings release on October 20. 