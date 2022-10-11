Dow jumps nearly 500 points at open as bond yields retreat on revived hopes for Fed pivot

American Airlines stock jumps after revenue outlook raised

by

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc.
AAL,
-1.07%
jumped 3.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air carrier raised its third-quarter total and unit revenue growth outlooks. The company said it now expects total revenue to be up approximately 13% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, compared with previous guidance of a rise of 10% to 12%. The current FactSet revenue consensus of $13.31 billion implies 11.7% growth. The company also raised its outlook for growth in total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to 25% from previous guidance of up 20% to 24%. Cost per available seat mile (CASM) is expected to be up 14%, the top of the previously expected range of up 12% to 14. The company said capacity during the third quarter was 686 billion available seat miles (ASM), down 9.6% from the same period in 2019, with previous guidance of a decline of 8% to 10%. The stock has lost 10.3% over the past three months through Monday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF
JETS,
-0.64%
has lost 5.9% and the S&P 500
SPX,
-0.75%
has declined 6.3%.