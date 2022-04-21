American Airlines Says It Will Be Profitable This Year. The Stock Is Soaring.

Text size





American Airlines



stock was taking off Thursday, buoyed by the air carrier’s forecast of returning to profitability as early as the second quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2022, American (ticker:

AAL



) posted a loss of $2.52 a share. Excluding special items, the company posted a loss of $2.32 a share, narrower than estimates that called for a loss of $2.39. Revenue was $8.9 billion, above Wall Street forecasts for $8.79 billion, and in line with American’s preliminary results that guided for $8.89 billion in revenue.

Despite the loss in the quarter, the company was profitable excluding net special items in March and expects to be profitable in the second quarter. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, March sales were above 2019 levels.

Based on current trends, the company expects its second-quarter capacity to be approximately 92% to 94% of what it was in the second quarter of 2019, with second-quarter total revenue to be 6% to 8% higher than the second quarter of 2019.

“We’re optimistic about the continued recovery in the second quarter and beyond,” said CEO Robert Isom. “The demand environment is very strong, and as a result, we expect to be profitable in the second quarter based on our current fuel price assumptions.”

American’s fuel consumption increased by 47% to 894 million gallons, even as average aircraft fuel price clocked in at $2.80 dollars per gallon — a 64.7% year-over-year increase.

Given American’s preliminary results issued last week, which came ahead of expectations, “there were few surprises” in the first-quarter results, wrote Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth. Importantly, American’s revenue guide is “well ahead of expectations” reflecting the strong demand environment, she added.

The analyst maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock.

American stock was soaring 8% to $21.03 on Thursday. The stock is up 17.5% this year.

American’s earnings report helps fuel hopes that the travel industry is finally recovering. Travel stocks rallied last week after





Delta Air Lines



(





DAL



) posted an earnings beat and indicated it had returned to profitability in March.





United Airlines



Holdings (





UAL



), which reported earnings on Wednesday, also guided for a return to profitability in the second quarter and throughout fiscal 2022.

“Our experts have noted that there is a fundamental demand for air travel, and the lifting of the remaining Covid restrictions is leading to a strong recovery as seen here in the American outlook,” wrote Peter McNally, global sector lead at Third Bridge. “However, costs will remain a focus as even at higher levels of revenues, the airline industry is making less money.”

For example, he wrote, while American plans to achieve a full revenue recovery, capacity will still be below 2019 levels, signaling a “consistent pattern of cautious capacity additions in the industry.” Third Bridge does not issue stock ratings.

