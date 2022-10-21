American Airlines Plans To Do Away With First-Class Seats On International Flights

TheStreet.com

Here’s how to Take Advantage of the new 401(k) Contribution Increase

Inflation may be ruining everything from bond coupon interest payments to holiday travel plans but being able to put more away for retirement is one unexpected positive. On Friday, the Internal Revenue Service raised the amount of money one can put away into a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans to $22,500–up approximately 9.8% from the current $20,500 limit, the hike is the largest increase ever made by the revenue service’s history. Alongside new tax brackets also introduced by the IRS this week, the larger contribution room is meant to offset the rising cost of living that is chipping away at many people’s retirement plans.