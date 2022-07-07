American Airlines passenger stole over $10K on Miami flight

An American Airlines passenger traveling from Buenos Aires to Miami was arrested in Florida for allegedly stealing over $10,000 and two credit cards from two separate travelers, a report said.

Diego Sebastian Radio allegedly robbed two women mid-flight while the plane was over international waters on Tuesday, according to federal court documents obtained by the Daily Beast.

During the flight, members of the crew saw Radio walking up and down the airplane aisles and sitting in a seat that was not assigned to him near one of the victims.

A flight crew member said she saw Radio with what appeared to be a woman’s wallet and asked the victim to search her belongings, the affidavit says.

The passenger realized she was missing $10,022 and 13,800 Argentine Pesos – worth roughly $109, according to the affidavit.

A passenger sitting behind the woman overheard the conversation and also inspected her belongings. She discovered she also had about $710 missing, along with 520 Argentine Pesos.

The crew notified Customs and Border Patrol, who deployed officers to the plane’s landing gate at Miami International Airport. A search of Radio’s carryon bag revealed loose cash amounting to what the victims said they were missing, the affidavit says.

A pat-down further revealed two credit cards in his jacket pocket, both of which belonged to one of the victims.

In an interview following his arrest, he admitted to stealing the money and cards in an interview with law enforcement. He is facing federal theft charges.