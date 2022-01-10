American Airlines apologizes about pilot with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sticker

American Airlines (AA) went viral after responding to a Twitter user Saturday who complained about a pilot because he had a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker on his luggage.

A Twitter user who has since made her Twitter account private took a picture of the sticker and sent it to the airline, asking if they accept “cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they’re in uniform.”

“We are not the only passengers who noticed and were disgusted,” the user added.

The official Twitter account of AA responded to the user’s public complaint, tweeting, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team. Please DM any additional details.

The user went on to post what she claimed were direct messages with representatives for the airline, who assured her that her complaints had been forwarded to the proper authorities for internal review.

Dana Finley Morrison lit up American Airlines for allowing a pilot to sport a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker. Twitter/@danacfinley

“We take this very seriously and have sent this over to crew leadership,” AA said in response to a direct message from the Twitter user who accused the pilot of displaying political propaganda supporting insurrection against the U.S. government. “They will handle this internally after review. We assure you appropriate internal review will occur.”

The complaint was met with ridicule from other users on Twitter.

“Hope he and everyone else gets a raise for having to deal with Karen passengers such as this one,” tweeted journalist Mollie Hemingway.

“This pilot deserves a raise for dealing with entitled Karens while doing his job,” tweeted Christina Pushaw, who is the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

“Don’t fire your pilots for being conservative or criticizing Biden,” Pushaw further wrote. “We won’t have any pilots left. As if the thousands of flight cancellations aren’t enough already. @AmericanAir do the right thing.”

“Why are you responding to this bully? Stand with your employee, not internet trolls like Dana,” wrote columnist Rita Panahi.

“You don’t need to do anything…” Townhall Senior Editor Matt Vespa advised the airline.

American Airlines made headlines in 2020 when the company allowed crew members to wear “Black Lives Matter” pins, according to The Dallas Morning News. Some employees were reportedly frustrated because the company had not carved out a similar option for those who wanted to express their support for law enforcement.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.